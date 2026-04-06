With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Joseph Donald Thompson. Joe passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on March 16, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. Born June 4, 1961 in West Islip, NY, Joe was the son of Donald Joseph Thompson and Frances Ann Thompson. He graduated from East Islip High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon leaving the service he met his surviving spouse, Ollie Thompson, where they built a life of 39 years together, here in Hebron, Maryland.
To read the full obituary, click here.