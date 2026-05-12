Joseph E. Pfaff passed away peacefully on May 6, 2026, at the age of 83. He was pre- deceased by his parents, Edward Pfaff and Mary (Ranzino) Pfaff and sister Sharon Gahan.
He is survived by his spouse Victoria, children Bret (Megan) and Heather, and his sister Patrice Holtz and several cousins.
Joe attended Towson High School and graduated from the University of Maryland, and obtained a Masters Degree from Loyola College. He worked for 29 years in Baltimore County Recreation and Parks Department, and became Director of Harford County Recreation and Parks for 15 years. He also served on the Board of Cedar Lane Sports Foundation.
After retirement, Joe enjoyed golfing with his friends, working on projects around the house, gardening, and spending time with his dog, friends and family. In 2025, Joe relocated to Ocean Pines, Maryland, with his wife.
No calling hours. Memorial service to be determined by the family at a later time.