Joseph L. Zorbach, Jr. passed away peacefully with his beloved family by his side on April 26, 2022. Joe (or fondly known as OCBocaJoe) grew up in Parkville, MD where he made lifelong friendships. Joining the Navy as a young man, he served our country honorably. Upon leaving the service, he worked for many years as an engineer on the tugboats out of Fells Point, MD. He built his first home in Forest Hill, MD where he resided until his retirement. His love of the water brought him an early retirement where he moved to Ocean City, MD and lived the remaining years of his life in his oceanfront condo.
