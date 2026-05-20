Joseph Michael Stempien, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and proud veteran, passed away on May 10, 2026, at the age of 74. Born on August 5, 1951, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Joseph Michael Stempien, Sr. and Veronica Stempien.
Joseph dedicated much of his life to the service of his country. He proudly served in the United States Army and retired after a distinguished military career. In recognition of his dedication and honorable service, he received numerous commendations, including the Bronze Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal. Following his military retirement, he remained active in the veteran community through his memberships with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Above all else, Joseph was a devoted family man who treasured the time he spent with those he loved. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Tonya Marie Stempien; his children, Vikki Russell, Paula Houck and her husband Michael, and Joseph Stempien III and his wife Andrea, all of Maryland; his grandchildren, John Payne of Indiana, Tiffany Reiser of Maryland, and Brandon Leonard and his fiancée Michelle Craig of Maryland; his great-grandchildren, Gunner Payne of Indiana, and Liam, Abel, and Jaxx Oxendine, all of Maryland; his brothers, Gary Stempien and Wayne Stempien, both of Pennsylvania; and his sister, Kathleen Kaufman of New Jersey.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tabitha Longyore, and his brothers, Mark and William Stempien.
Joseph enjoyed reading, had a passion for fast cars, and loved watching history programs. He will be remembered for his warm heart, strong sense of loyalty, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10:00 AM.