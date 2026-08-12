With faith in the Resurrection and gratitude for a life well lived, we announce the passing of Joseph P. "Uncle Joe" McLaughlin, who entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2026, at the age of 82.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 5, 1944, Joe spent most of his life in the borough he loved and proudly called home. A devoted son of the late Joseph and Ann McLaughlin, he was raised in the traditions of faith, family, hard work, and service that would define his life. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia Murphy McLaughlin, cherished sister, Mary Robinson, her husband, Joseph and brother-in-law, Wayne.
Joe is survived by his loving sisters, Carol and Kathleen(Allan), as well as many devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, all of whom he loved deeply and supported generously throughout his life. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and great-uncle whose presence brought warmth, laughter, and steadfast loyalty to every family gathering. No celebration felt complete without Joe's attendance, and he rarely missed an opportunity to spend time with those he loved.
A proud Vietnam Veteran, Joe answered his country's call with honor and courage. After returning home, he devoted more than forty years of service to the City of New York as a boiler engineer, earning the respect of colleagues through his dedication, knowledge, and tireless work ethic.
Joe maintained a lifelong admiration for the New York City Fire Department, inspired in part by family members who served in its ranks. His respect for firefighters was matched by his own bravery. In a remarkable act of heroism, he was awarded a citation for bravery after rescuing three individuals from a burning home while on his way to work, arriving before emergency responders and placing the safety of others above his own.
Joe embraced life with enthusiasm and gratitude. He found joy in golfing, bicycling, wood working. He had a lifelong passion for fishing and hunting that he shared with his brother-in-law Wayne. He always looked forward to the annual "guys" fishing trip to Montauk with his brother-in law Al. Travel was one of his greatest passions, and he especially treasured the many trips he shared with his sisters and their families over the years.
On a joyful day in May of 1998, Joe married the love of his life, Patricia Murphy McLaughlin. Together they built a life filled with adventure, friendship, and devotion, traveling to destinations including St. Maarten, Fiji, and New Zealand. Their retirement years were happily spent on Great Sacandaga Lake, where Joe enjoyed boating, fishing, and making memories with friends and family. He was an active member of Rotary International, reflecting his lifelong commitment to service and community.
In his later years, Joe made his home in Ocean City, Maryland, where he continued to enjoy family, friendships, and the coastal life he came to love.
Above all, Joe will be remembered for his generosity and selflessness. He freely gave of his time, talents, and resources, always ready to lend a helping hand to a family member, friend, neighbor, or stranger in need. A devoted friend and caring neighbor, Joe took a genuine interest in the lives of those around him, never missing an opportunity to ask about their families, celebrate their joys, or offer support during times of hardship. His warmth, kindness, and sincere concern for others made everyone feel valued and welcome. His humility, faith, and unwavering devotion to those he loved were living expressions of a life rooted in Christian charity and service to others.
As Catholics, we take comfort in the words of our Lord: "Well done, good and faithful servant." Joe's life was a testament to these words. May he now be reunited with Patricia and all those who have gone before him, and may he rest in the peace of Christ.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnels to Towers at T2T.org.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be August 15th, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Joseph, North Street, Broadalbin, NY. Burial will follow at the Northampton Cemetery, 122 Old Fish House Rd, Broadalbin. All are invited to a luncheon at the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course, 158 Upper Van Dyke Ave, Amsterdam, NY.