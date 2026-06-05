Joseph W. Bagdon, born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, passed away on May 30, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and a life well lived.
Joe was a proud graduate of Villanova University and dedicated more than 30 years of service to the Department of Labor, where he often shared stories reflecting on his experience and crazy adventures.
His greatest happiness came from time spent with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren whose lives he enriched with his wisdom, humor, and unwavering love. He never forgot the simple waves and conversations with anyone who passed by the house while he was outside sunning or cleaning the cars.
Joe had a passion for corvettes and fishing and was known by family and friends as someone who knew just about everything there was to know about cars. He also had a special love for collecting Hess trucks. He would open the truck immediately then proceed to play with them.
Joe appreciated good food and the happiness that comes with sharing meals and the time together with all who joined him. His face would light up with excitement when you ask, "What do you want for dinner? or What can we get for you?". He enjoyed listening to music and spending time outdoors with the sunshine keeping him warm.
Above all else, Joe was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Darlene, with whom he shared 62 wonderful years of marriage.
Joseph was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Fischer, and son, Joseph Bagdon. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; his daughters, Justine Rosser and Karen (John) Bozarth; and six wonderful grandchildren.