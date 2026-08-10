Joyce Richardson Shannahan, 83, passed away peacefully on August 6th, 2026 in her home at Commonwealth Senior Living in Salisbury, Maryland. Her devoted husband of 46 years, Duke, was by her side. Joyce was born to Herman Francis Richardson and Mary Teresa (Fisher) Richardson on September 29th, 1942, in Washington, DC, during America's first year in WWII. Joyce often shared memories of her childhood and recalled walking past the United States Capitol building on her way to school. Joyce attended high school at Immaculate Conception Academy in Washington, DC.
Shortly after high school, Joyce became a young nineteen year-old bride when she married Kenneth Ernest Moore, and within a year she became a young mother. Joyce was very proud of her three sons and their families. Her sons included Edward Kenneth Moore (Kay Thompson Moore), Michael Richard Moore (Mary Moore), and Kenneth Brian Moore (Kali Sakai) who preceded her in death in 2021.
Joyce married the love of her life, Duke Shannahan, in 1980. They started a beautiful life together in a stately brick house; 917, occupying a full city block in Salisbury. Very much like the Brady Bunch, they each brought three children from previous marriages, and together, they embarked on many new adventures. Joyce leaves Duke's children, who include Susan Alford (Mike Alford), DJ Shannahan (Cindy Shannahan), and Kelly Shannahan (Tracy Shannahan).
From the roots put down in their Salisbury home, the family tree flourished. As of her passing, Joyce and Duke have been blessed with twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, all of whom she adored.
The Moore grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Buddy Ardis and his sons Chase and Connor, Renee Moore and her sons Landon and Ethan, Corey Moore (Corey Reeves Moore) and their daughter Natalie, Erin Moore (Pete Hargett) and their son Briggs, Sidney Moore, and Calvin Moore.
The Shannahan grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Jessica Shannahan and her son Damon, Lindsay Alford (Nikhil Parsad), Kelsey Esposito (Anthony Esposito) and their children Carter, Lily and Mae, Zach Alford (Mary Alford), Ryan Shannahan, and Sam Shannahan.Joyce also had two brothers. She leaves her younger brother, John "Jack" Richardson (Christine Murphy Richardson) of Richmond, VA. Her older brother, Robert (Bob) Richardson preceded her in death in 2002.
When they found themselves as empty nesters, the sprawling house in Salisbury was no longer needed, and they decided it was time for a change. A quiet life by the water beckoned to Joyce and Duke. In 2003, they moved to Onancock, VA, a 1950s-esque Eastern Shore hamlet. From there, they played real estate hop-scotch, jumping from house to house, finally landing at their idyllic little cottage on Onancock Creek. It was there that they spent some of the best years of their lives, surrounded by the natural beauty of God's creation along the water. They often welcomed family and friends to visit them in their beloved cottage. Joyce found such joy in opening her home to her loved ones, and she was the consummate holiday hostess.
Joyce led a full and wonderful life, surrounded by her beloved family and countless friends. She will be dearly missed.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, from 9:00-10:00 AM in Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury.
Joyce loved flowers, so they are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Coastal Hospice. www.coastalhospice.org.
Arrangements are in care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hollowayfh.com.