Juanita B. Darrigo, born March 16, 1955, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2026 at her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Mansfield, Ohio, Juanita was the daughter of the late Hunter A. Steinman and Serena B. Steinman (Miller). She grew up in Butler, Ohio with her 5 brothers. She married Clark Everly in August 1975, then pursuing her passion for science, she attended The Ohio State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology.
Juanita and Clark began their life after college in Hungry Horse, Montana, before eventually settling in McCall, Idaho, where they raised their three daughters. She worked as a Dental Hygienist throughout her career. Juanita is survived by her daughters, Sarah Everly and her husband Travis Shea; Heather Shenk and her husband, Adam Shenk; and Susan Everly. She was a devoted grandmother to Evan Seccurro (14), son of Sarah; and Eleanor (5) and Alannah (3), daughters of Heather and Adam.
In March 2001, Juanita married Duke Darrigo, and together they established a life in Maryland, blending their families. Through this union, Juanita gained a beloved stepson, Duke Anthony Darrigo II. She was proud to watch him build a family of his own with his wife, Kelly, and welcomed their three children, Leo (16), Rachel (15), and Elise (15).
She is also survived by her beloved brothers and sisters-in-law: Ted (Sherrie) Steinman; Chuck (Sue) Steinman; Bob (Bini) Steinman; Louis (Deb) Steinman; and Ken (Diane) Steinman. The close bonds she shared with her siblings remained an important source of joy and support throughout her life.
Juanita was an enthusiastic fan of Elton John and enjoyed expressing her artistic talents through crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She had a love of baking and cooking for her family, and a lifelong affection for Snoopy and violets/plants. She was also an avid OSU football fan.
Those who knew Juanita will remember her warm heart and thoughtful nature. Though she will be deeply missed, her memory will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.