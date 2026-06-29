Judge David William "Bill" Simpson died peacefully on June 19, 2026, surrounded by his children, at Coastal Hospice on the Lake, Salisbury, Maryland.
Bill was born August 27, 1937, in Camden, New Jersey to David Wesley Simpson and Kathryn L (Undy) Simpson. He grew up in "Simpsons Tract," Carney's Point, NJ, and graduated from Penns Grove public schools. He attended the University of Delaware, where he met his future wife, Thelma Jane. He graduated in 1959 and was married on July 4th of the same year. He received his Juris Doctorate with honors from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1963, passing the Maryland Bar in the same year.
Also in 1963, Bill moved to Salisbury with his family and joined the law firm of Webb & Travers, where he became a partner in 1968. He continued to practice law with that firm, thereafter known as Webb, Burnett, & Simpson until his appointment as Judge of the District Court of Maryland for Wicomico County in 1978. From 1976 to 1978, he also served as a part-time Master for Juvenile Causes for Wicomico County Circuit Court.
On December 3, 1986, Judge Simpson was appointed to the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Maryland, where he served honorably, diligently, and efficiently until his retirement in 2004. He was well known for his quick-paced "Rocket Docket" in the courtroom.
Judge Simpson was a member of the Wicomico County Bar Association, The Maryland State Bar Association, a Fellow of Maryland Bar Foundation, and a member of the American Bar Association. His community memberships include the Salisbury Elks, Boy's Club Council, the Salvation Army, and the Optimist Club.
Outside of the courtroom, Judge Simpson loved fishing, traveling, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Thelma Jane (Draper) Simpson. He is survived by his son David William Simpson Jr. (Erin), daughter Lisa Jane Simpson Luckner (Mark), grandchildren Chris Simpson (Stephanie), Kristin Jones (David), and Cadence Jane Luckner; and great-grandchildren Jimmy, Connor, and Sadie Jane. He is also survived by sisters Donna, Lynn, and Mary Beth.
Judge Simpson leaves behind a legacy of family, friendships, and public service. A commitment ceremony will be held privately, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date to be announced.