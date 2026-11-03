Judith Kubinciak Owens, aka GiGi or Kubie, passed peacefully October 26, 2026. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Patrick Owens and her parents, Adam and Ruth Lee Kubinciak.
Judy leaves behind her daughter, Robin Hagel and her fiancé Zack; her cherished grandson, Adam Hagel, her sister, Ruth Lee (Mike) Haacke, and brother-in-law, Robert; loving family and the many dear friends who became family along the way. She was blessed with friendships that spanned years and chapters of life.She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Born on June 5, 1946, in Massapequa, New York, Judy was a proud Long Islander through and through. She carried that unmistakable Long Island spirit wherever life took her, along with her signature glam, and an infectious zest for life that could light up any room.
Judy dedicated much of her life to caring for others through an extraordinary nursing career. From her early days as a floor nurse to working in the emergency room, cardiac and thoracic surgery, and later in outpatient clinic, she brought compassion, strength, and dedication to every role she held. Nursing was more than a profession for Judy; it was a reflection of who she was. She was someone people could count on, whether they needed expert care, a helping hand, a listening ear, or simply someone who would show up when it mattered most.
Judy's life was about so much more than her career. She had an adventurous spirit and a love for living life to the fullest. Whether drag racing, boating, water skiing, jumping out of planes or flying them or dancing. Music was an absolute staple and play it loudly! Judy was always ready for a good time. She embraced life with enthusiasm, confidence, and a little bit of sass.
To know Judy was to know someone who was unapologetically herself. She was spirited, strong, glamorous, fun-loving, and fiercely devoted to the people she cared about. She made you feel special and loved. She would turn an ordinary gathering into a memorable occasion, and remind you that life was meant to be lived, not simply passed through.
Her laugh will echo in the memories of those who loved her, her stories will continue to be told, and her unmistakable spirit will live on in the family and friends whose lives she touched.
Judy lived life on her own terms, loved with her whole heart, and left this world a little brighter, louder, and more colorful than she found it. She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.
A celebration of life to held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in her name to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.