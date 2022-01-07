Julius Paige Mason, Jr., “JP and Paige” of Fruitland, Maryland, 53, born on April 20, 1968, in Salisbury, Maryland passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center on Monday, January 3, 2022. “The world lost such a wonderful soul, but heaven gained an even greater one.”
He is survived by his wife Debbie Mason, his loving children Michael (Eric), Jeffrey (Kelly), Carolyn, Coby, his 6 grandchildren, McKenzie, Cole, Hayden, Aspen, Andrew, and Brantley; his sister Michelle Sajadi (Mohammad); nephew Christopher, several cousins and his mother-in-law, Dorothy A. Byrd. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius Paige Mason, Sr., and Betty Mae Mason (Davis), of whom we lost in 2021, and Father-in-Law, Lewrenza Byrd, Jr.
To read the full obituary, click here.