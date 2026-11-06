June Iris Brumbley, known lovingly as JuneBug, passed from this life on November 2, 2026, in Delmar, Maryland, after a life marked by faith, devotion, and tender love for her family. Born on February 26, 1939, in Snow Hill, Maryland, she lived a life that reflected strength, grace, and Christian character that those who knew her will remember always.
June was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest joy was found in caring for others. She spent her life as a stay-at-home mom, pouring her heart into her home and family with patience, sacrifice, and unwavering love. Her presence brought comfort and steadiness to those around her, and her family was blessed by the warmth of her spirit, the wisdom of her words, and the example of her faith-filled life. She was loving, passionate, and generous in all she did, and those qualities shaped the way she lived each day.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wayne Brumbley, and by her daughter, Janet Tull. Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Alan Brumbley, and Mark Brumbley and his wife, Dawn. She is also remembered with love by her grandchildren, Heather Abbott and her husband, Justin, Alison Twilley and her husband, Robby, Erin Smith and her husband, Josh, Dylan Brumbley and his wife, Hannah, Ashley Brumbley, and by her grandson, Brian Tull, who also preceded her in death. Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren, Caleb Meyers, Olivia Twilley, Trey Twilley, Blake Twilley, Kendall Abbott, Travis Abbott, and Boone Brumbley, each of whom carries a part of her love and influence forward.
June's life was rooted in her Christian faith, and she found strength and comfort in the promises of God. She was a faithful member of Zion Church, where her heart for worship and fellowship was evident. Her faith was not simply something she professed, but something she lived through kindness, humility, and steadfast trust in the Lord. She understood the importance of prayer, family, and the hope of eternal life, and she left behind a testimony of grace that will continue to encourage those who loved her.
She also found joy in the simple and beautiful things of life. June was known for baking sweet potato biscuits and pies, a gift that brought smiles to family gatherings and filled her home with the kind of warmth that only a loving mother and grandmother can create. She treasured time spent with her family, and those moments together were among her greatest blessings. Whether gathered around a table, sharing a meal, or simply enjoying one another's company, June made ordinary days feel special by the love she gave so freely.
Her life reminds us of the words of the Apostle Paul: "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:7, KJV). June's journey on this earth was one of faithfulness, and she leaves behind a legacy of devotion to God and family that will not be forgotten. Her life was a quiet but powerful witness to what it means to love well, serve faithfully, and trust God through every season.
Those who knew June will remember her as a woman of deep love and generous spirit, one who gave of herself without hesitation and who cared deeply for the people God placed in her life. Her family was her pride and joy, and her influence will live on in the hearts and lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Though she will be deeply missed, there is comfort in knowing that she is now at peace in the presence of her Lord.
The family and friends of June Iris Brumbley will forever hold her memory close, grateful for the many years they shared with her. Her earthly life has ended, but her faith, her love, and the example she set remain as a lasting gift. May she rest in the eternal peace of Christ, whom she served and trusted throughout her life.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 9th, 2026, at Wicomico Memorial Park, 721 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.