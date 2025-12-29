Karen Sue Dozier

Karen Dozier, 57, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on December 19, 2025, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born on June 26, 1968, in Salisbury, she remained deeply rooted in the community throughout her life. Karen dedicated her professional life to serving others as an operations manager for Shore Transit. Her work reflected her steadfast commitment to helping people and ensuring that essential services ran smoothly for the benefit of the community she loved.
To read the full obituary, click here.