Kathy Ann (Corbin) Zeve passed away on June 6, 2026.
Born on February 15, 1966, in Bangor, Maine, Kathy was the cherished daughter of Lise and Ronald Corbin. She was raised in Augusta, Maine where she developed a lifelong love for family, travel, and the outdoors. From a young age she excelled in sports and academics, earning numerous trophies and recognitions throughout her school years.
Kathy graduated from Cony High School and later from the University of Southern Maine-Portland with a Bachelor of Science degree. She went on to pursue a second degree in Court Reporting at Auburn College. A gifted athlete, she was inducted into the University of Southern Maine Hall of Fame as a member of the 2005 Field Hockey Team-an honor that reflected her dedication, talent, and competitive spirit.
Kathy moved to Annapolis, Maryland where she began a distinguished career in Court Reporting, a profession to which she devoted more than 30 years. She married the love of her life, Marc Zeve, with whom she shared a deep and joyful partnership until his passing in 2018. Together, they built a life centered around family, friendship, and adventure. With a love for the beach, they ultimately made their home in Ocean Pines, Maryland.
Ambitious, adventurous, and endlessly kind, Kathy touched the lives of everyone she met. She and Marc found great joy in traveling, boating, and gathering with loved ones. Her compassion, warmth, and generosity were constants in her life and the lives of those around her.
Kathy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Marc. She is survived by her brothers David (Jennifer) Corbin and Steve (Rosanna) Corbin; her nieces Colette and Allison Corbin; and her nephews Drew and Ryan Corbin.
She lived by a simple, powerful reminder: BE KIND.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Sunset Grill in West Ocean City.