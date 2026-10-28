Keith Grant Goshorn, 65, of Hebron, Maryland, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born on November 22, 1960, in Blairs Mills, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Samuel Goshorn and Betty Parsons Goshorn.
Above all else, Keith was a devoted family man who cherished the time he spent with those he loved. He took great pride in his daughters and was always eager to celebrate their accomplishments, particularly the military accomplishments of his daughter Alicia. He was deeply involved in his daughter Kasey's athletic activities, faithfully supporting her sports and travel teams throughout the years. Keith enjoyed watching auto racing, particularly NASCAR, and was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Keith was known for his generous spirit and willingness to lend a helping hand. Whether working on a family member's car, changing tires, or performing an oil change, he often expressed his love through acts of service. He was the kind of person who would give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it. His love for his family and his readiness to help others will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Carmen F. Goshorn; his daughters, Alicia Murray and her husband, Brendon, of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Kasey Marie Goshorn of Mardela Springs, Maryland; his siblings, Nancy Parsons, Samuel Goshorn, Jr., Leroy Goshorn, and Denise Reeder; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Holloway Funeral Home-Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.