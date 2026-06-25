Kendra "Kenny" L. Paulman, 79, passed away on June 21, 2026, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Born on March 26, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George Albert Paulman, Sr. and Alice Ann Unitas Paulman.
Kendra is survived by her longtime love, Jack McGrath; her brother, Mickey Paulman; her sisters, Pat Hill, Chris Schmitt, Mikey McGee, Franny Bass, Marty Hernandez, and Bernadette Tregoe; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kendra was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Paulman, and her brother, Jody Paulman.
Kendra grew up in Baltimore before beginning her career at Westinghouse. She later became a small business owner before finding her true calling with the Town of Ocean City's Office of Tourism, where she dedicated 18 years of service before retiring at the age of 74.
She found great joy in spending time on the water, especially fishing alongside her sister, Pat, and the "Poor Girls" team during the annual Poor Girls Open Fishing Tournament in Ocean City. More than anything, she treasured time spent with her family and friends. She had a loving heart and a bubbly personality that naturally drew people to her. Fun-loving, hardworking, and fiercely independent, Kendra never met a gathering she couldn't make more enjoyable.
Her greatest joy was welcoming family and friends around a table overflowing with delicious food, creating memories that will be cherished for years to come. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, integrity, and genuine concern for others. To those who knew and loved her, Kendra will always be remembered as the life of the party, whose warmth and laughter made every occasion brighter.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2026, at Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.