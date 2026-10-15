Kenneth Derward Hart

Kenneth (Kenny) Derward Hart, age 82 of Seaford, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at his home in the arms of his beloved wife of 62 years, Darlene Janette Hart, and surrounded by his loved ones.
He was a caring, devoted, and loving husband, brother, father, Pappy, uncle, and friend. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and his dogs. His favored hobbies included collecting knives, playing pool, hunting, fishing, and eating seafood. His favorite hymn was How Great Thou Art. He retired from Delta Airlines as a Senior Customer Service Agent.
He was preceded in death by his parents Derward and Erma Hart; brothers, Carroll Cox, David Cox; sisters, Patsy Himelrick, and Sharon Wagner.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife Darlene J Hart; daughters, Cindy Ellison (Paul), Debbie Odachowski (Robert), Jennifer Hart (fiancé Cheryle); son, Duane Hart (Curt); grandchildren, Miranda Brown (John), Robby Odachowski (Keirsten), Maylin Ellison; great grandchildren, Abigail Brown, and Bexley Odachowski.