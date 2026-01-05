Kenneth Ray Brown, known affectionately as Kenny, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2025, at the age of 73. Born in Canebrake, West Virginia, Kenny was a man of integrity, warmth, and unwavering kindness. His life was defined by dedication, hard work, and a deep love for family and friends. After graduating from Bennett High School, Kenny devoted 30 years as a machine operator at DuPont. He later earned his CDL license and served as Payroll Administrator at the Holly Center.
