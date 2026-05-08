With hearts full of gratitude for a life richly lived, we celebrate the homegoing of Kenneth T. Smith, who passed away peacefully on May 4, 2026, at the age of 96, at Arbutus Park Manor Assisted Living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in the loving care of Hospice and his family.
Born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, Ken carried with him a deep sense of duty and quiet strength throughout his life. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, a chapter that reflected his courage and commitment to something greater than himself.
After returning home, Ken served as a summertime police officer in Ocean City, Maryland, where a chance meeting would change his life forever. There, he met Ann, the love of his life. They settled in Ann's hometown, Salisbury, MD, where they raised their daughters.
Ken became a familiar and trusted presence in the community as the owner and operator of Boulevard TV and, after retirement, a driver for Lower Shore Enterprises, where his integrity, humor, and kindness left a lasting impression on all who knew him.
Ken became a man of faith late in life and found love and grace in his relationship with God. He lived with quiet generosity, always willing to lend a helping hand or share a smile. Even in his final days, Ken's servant's heart shone brightly-in a remarkable final act of compassion, he donated his pacemaker to a veterinary hospital, where it will be used to help save the life of a dog in need.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann; his brother, Emory; his nephew, Emory; and his parents, George and Pearl Smith of Wilmington, Delaware.
Ken leaves behind a legacy of love in his family. He is survived by his daughters Debbie Campbell (husband William) and Connie Knipple (husband Terry). His memory lives on through his cherished grandchildren: Michelle Clemente (husband Nick), Jessica Pollmeier (husband Ben), Steven Burley (wife Tashana), William Campbell III (fiancé Jackie Allen), Josh Knipple (wife Lindsey), and Travis Knipple (wife Jamie). He was also blessed with great-grandchildren Ivy, Lilly, Wyatt, Eric, Dylan, Amelia, Eli, Silas, Ellie, Evie, Mara, and Aiden, each of whom brought him great joy. He is further survived by his nephews Wesley (Scott) Smith and Robert Rhonda.
Ken's life was a testament to faith, family, and service. As it is written in 2 Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Ken did all three with grace and dignity.
Those wishing to honor Ken's memory are invited to make contributions to Franklin Street Church at 510 Locust St, Johnstown, PA 15901; Seaside Christian Academy Building Fund 12637A Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, MD 21842; Hospice; or the Beebe Humane Society at 707 HWY 64 West, Beebe, Arkansas, 72012.
Though he will be deeply missed, we rejoice in the promise that Ken has been welcomed home, reunited with loved ones, and now rests in eternal peace.
A main service at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD, will be held on Saturday, May 16th, with visitation at 1:00 PM and a service at 2:00 PM.
A small service will be held at the chapel of Arbutus Park Manor in Johnstown, PA on Sunday, May 10th at 3:00 PM.