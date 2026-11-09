Salisbury- Lana Birckhead Miles, 74, died at her home on Friday, October 30, 2026. Born July 22, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Jean Birckhead of Salisbury.
Lana retired from the Wicomico Public Library.
Lana is survived by a daughter, Lauren D. Roberts of Landover, MD; a brother, Patrick Pinkett, Sr. of Sharptown, MD; a sister, Mona Lisa Warren (Robert); an aunt Monterey Raynor; several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
A private service will be held with burial at Parsons Cemetery.