Lawrence F. Tynan Jr. (Larry) passed away peacefully after an extended illness on July
15, 2026 in Quantico, Maryland. He was born in White Plains, New York on April 26, 1956, to Lawrence F. and Patricia (Dickens) Tynan.
He graduated from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan with a bachelor's degree in Automotive Business. He went on working alongside his father in their Chevrolet dealership, Towne Chevrolet, in Middletown, New Jersey. He met his wife, Jennifer, and they relocated to Hudson, New York, where he owned and operated Hudson Valley Volkswagen. After years of upstate N. Y. cold temperatures, he moved to Wicomico County, Maryland. He worked as a manager at Horner Honda in Salisbury, until the business closed. He then worked in various sales related capacities full- time and part-time upon retiring. Spare time was spent outdoors with his wife hiking, at the beach, and he could be found at a car show.
In addition to his wife Jennifer, he leaves behind his sister Tracy L. Tynan, her children Alex Manso and Jacqueline T. Hall (Griffin). Close to his heart was his sister-in-law Amy Ekdahl and his niece Quinn and nephew Declan, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, sister/brother in-laws, nieces and nephews, friends, and his beloved dog Finley. He was pre-deceased by his parents Lawrence F. Sr. and Patricia Tynan, his sister Denise, and brother Stephen.
A private memorial will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Coastal Hospice, P.O. box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.