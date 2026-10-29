Lawrence Lackey Schreiber

Lawrence L. "Larry" Schreiber, age 69, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Born in 1957 In Normal, Illinois, to the late Robert Albert and Frances Riley Schreiber, Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be remembered for his infectious laugh, exemplary work ethic, and fierce, all-encompassing love for his family.
Larry graduated with honors from Colorado Aero Tech (now Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology) in 1988 and went on to work as an aircraft mechanic for Piedmont Airlines for more than 30 years. A proud union member, Larry took great pride in his work. He enjoyed taking things apart to see how they worked and sometimes putting them back together again.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Roberta "Bobbi” L. Schreiber (Murphy); his son, Benjamin Schreiber (Katie); daughter, Grace Gunnoud (Sean); stepson, Jason Futrell (Tonya); daughter-in- law, Christa Schreiber; and grandchildren, Gabriel Schreiber, Aubrey Hill, Samuel Miller, Ella Grace Schreiber, Maya Faith Gunnoud, Cameron Saddler, Jace Futrell, and Juliana Futrell. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert "Riley" Schreiber (Vicki), Sarah Knepler (Richard), Mark Schreiber, Mary Schreiber, Leo Schreiber (Terri), Kathryn Bradd, Elizabeth Johansen (Spencer), Theresa Dall (Richard), Susan Carnes (Robert), Thomas Schreiber, Timothy Schreiber (Lori), and Patricia Schreiber; father-in-law, Robert Murphy; sister-in-law, Cathy Schreiber; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Tyler Schreiber; brothers, Andrew and Christopher Schreiber; sister-in-law, Patti Ann Schreiber; and brother-in-law, Wayne Bradd; and mother-in-law Audrey Murphy.
In a final act of generosity, Larry donated both kidneys and his liver, helping to prolong three lives. His gift reflects the lasting impact one person can have on others.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at Vital Church, 129 North Central Avenue in Laurel, Delaware.
A second Celebration of Life will be held in Larry’s hometown of Lexington, Illinois, on Saturday, April 3, 2027. Additional details will be provided as they become available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program at www.donors1.org.
Larry will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.