Leon Joseph LaChance

Leon J, LaChance, age 86 of Seaford Delaware. passed away on February 6, 2026. He was born in Aberdeen, Washington, on October 22, 1939, to Joseph and Fae LaChance. At six weeks old Mr. LaChance became the youngest individual to travel by air from Washington to Fernandina Beach Florida. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and Accounting from the University of Florida in 1961 and subsequently devoted his career to the poultry industry until his retirement.
To read the full obituary, click here.