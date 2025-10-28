Leon "The Lion" Roy Rickards

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/09 AM 2.3 0.3 0.7 2 NONE 28/10 PM 3.0 1.0 1.0 2 NONE 29/09 AM 2.9 0.9 1.3 2 NONE 29/11 PM 3.5 1.5 1.5 1-2 MINOR 30/11 AM 4.0 2.0 2.3 2 MODERATE 31/12 AM 4.1 2.1 2.1 1-2 MODERATE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/07 PM 3.2 1.1 1.3 3 MINOR 29/07 AM 3.2 1.1 1.6 2 MINOR 29/08 PM 3.7 1.6 1.8 2 MODERATE 30/09 AM 4.0 1.9 2.3 2 MODERATE 30/09 PM 4.2 2.1 2.3 2-3 MAJOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/06 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 29/06 AM 3.1 0.9 1.7 1 NONE 29/07 PM 3.7 1.5 1.7 1 MINOR 30/07 AM 3.6 1.4 2.2 1 MINOR 30/08 PM 4.2 2.0 2.2 1 MODERATE &&