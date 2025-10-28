Leon "The Lion" Roy Rickards, age 87, of Salisbury, Maryland, joined his Heavenly Father and many loved ones on October 22, 2025. He was born in Millsboro, Delaware, on January 8, 1938, to Roland and Helen (Engelhardt) Rickards. During his high school years, Leon excelled in athletics, lettering in four varsity sports and earning a place on Delaware's All-State Football Team. Following his graduation in 1955, he attended the University of Delaware and the University of El Paso before proudly serving his country in the United States Navy. Upon completion of his naval service, Leon continued his military career in the United States Army. He graduated from Officer Candidate School and, after active duty, served in the Army Reserves until his retirement as a Major in 1979.
