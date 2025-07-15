Leona Jones Weidema

Leona Jones Weidema was born on November 24, 1931 in Salisbury, Maryland. She passed away peacefully at Hartley nursing home in Pocomoke City on July 5, 2025 after an extended illness. She was the daughter of Blanche and Carlton Jones of Salisbury, Md and attended Wicomico High School where she held a number of class positions and was voted May queen in her senior year.

