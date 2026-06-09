It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Lewis "Louie" Wainwright Long, Jr., 85, of Salisbury, MD. Lewis Wainwright Long, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 5, 2026, of complications from an illness. Born on February 24, 1941, in Salisbury, to Lewis Wainwright Long, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth “MaryBeth” Long (White).
Louie graduated from Washington High School in 1959 and immediately answered the call to serve his country in the United States Army. While stationed in Germany from 1959 to 1962, he was assigned to Company A, 3rd Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry. He carried great pride in his military service throughout his life.
Following his time in the Army, Louie held several jobs before beginning what would become a remarkable 48-year career in the electrical wholesale industry. In June 1965, he joined Central Supply, which later became Branch Electric then Rexel, as it is currently named. Through dedication, integrity, and an unmatched work ethic, he built a career defined by loyalty and hard work, ultimately retiring on February 24, 2013—his birthday.
On March 7, 1970, he married the love of his life, Sharon. Together they built a life rooted in commitment, laughter, and family. Their marriage remained strong and steadfast throughout the years.
Louie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon; his children, Michael (Jennifer Flaig), Gretchen, Stacey "Nikki", and Kelly; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Vanessa Jane Long. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister, Virginia “Ginger” Hall.
Known for his gift of conversation and quick sense of humor, Louie never met a stranger. He was a kid at heart who loved playing board games with his children and grandchildren, creating memories that will last for generations. An avid reader of the Sunday paper, he often joked that he read the obituaries first “just to make sure I wasn’t in there.” His humor, warmth, and steady presence will be deeply missed.
A service will be held at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 3:00 PM, with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Please come in casual attire and incorporate pink into your outfit.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for trees to be planted in his memory.
Louie leaves behind a legacy of hard work, devotion to family, and a lifetime of laughter.