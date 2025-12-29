Linda S Dickerson

Linda Sue Dickerson, born August 25, 1951, passed away on December 22, 2025. A wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and church. In earlier years, her adventurous spirit alongside late husband Benny Dickerson paved a path to touch many lives along their way. She enjoyed staying very close to her mother and siblings, while finding her greatest joy in time spent with her grandchildren. Guided by her Christian faith, her fellowship and service with Oak Ridge Church remained near to her heart. Linda will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
To read the full obituary, click here.