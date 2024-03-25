Linda Shirley Steer (Bonser), age 78, of Millsboro, DE passed away on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 surrounded by her family. Born in New Jersey on October 2nd, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Soltner) and George Bonser, and sister to Dorothy Thompson (Bonser) and George Bonser. She completed high school in New Jersey and soon after graduating met the love of her life, late Daniel (Dan) Steer, married June 11th, 1966. They would eventually start their own family welcoming a son and daughter and relocated from NJ to DE.
