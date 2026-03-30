Linwood James McDaniel, Jr., 83, of Princess Anne, died at his home on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Born on August 18, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Linwood James McDaniel, Sr. and Mildred Elizabeth (Gannon) McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel devoted nearly 50 years of service to the Maryland State Police. He began his career as a Trooper First Class and later continued his work in a civilian capacity with the Department of Transportation. He spent his entire career at the Princess Anne Barrack, where he became a familiar and respected presence. Known affectionately as "Pop Pop," he took great pride in training new troopers, many of whom carried forward the lessons and values he instilled.
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