Lisa K. White, 63, of Fruitland passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, Salisbury after battling an extended illness for over 30 years.
Born, November 20, 1962, in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of Shirley Hill and the late Benjamin Thomas Foxwell. She and her husband, Robert Lee White, Sr., celebrated 46 years of marriage on June 6, 2026.
Lisa graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1980. She owned and operated a home-based preschool and daycare for several years before pursuing a career in special education at Glen Avenue Elementary School.
Lisa enjoyed camping at Roaring Point Campground and trips to the beach. She rescued many cats over the years, always giving them a loving home. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two granddaughters.
Survivors in addition to her husband and mother include twin siblings, Amy Aurelio (BJ) and Bobby White (Erin); two granddaughters, Riley and Hayden White; sister, Terri Lokey; and several nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 9:00 AM in Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Roscoe Jones Cemetery, formerly Allen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Lisa's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Wicomico, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804 or via their website, www.wicomicohumane.org.