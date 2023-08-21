Louis Samuel Vaughan, age 83, of Ocean View, De passed away on August 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 10, 1940, in Washington, D.C.
To read full obituary, click Here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&