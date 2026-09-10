Louise J. Pontius

Louise Jane Pontius, 81, passed away on September 2, 2026, in Delmar, Maryland, after living for several years with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born and raised in Baltimore, where she attended public schools including Eastern High School. She then married Robert D. Messick and gave birth to their son, Richard (RC). Unfortunately, her husband died shortly after the birth of their son.
The Messick family remained intimately connected for the rest of her life celebrating all her life events and embracing everyone who came into her life.
Louise later met Leonard Koerner, and they were married in 1966. It was not long before Len committed to raising RC as his own son by formally adopting him. In 1969, Louise gave birth to their daughter, Mary Melissa (Koerner Mengason).
Louise's and Len's marriage ended in the mid-1980s, at which time she went back to school, attending Goucher College, and started working in technology. Her favorite job was in Software Quality Assurance at General Instrument. She did her best to "break" new software.
It was while working in technology that Louise met David Pontius. They married in 1992 and shared more than three decades together playing cards and Backgammon, travelling, spending time with family and friends, and, of course, watching Jeopardy.
Reading and learning were among her greatest joys. Curious, observant, and creative, she learned from the people around her and always sought to grow and broaden her world. No matter where she lived, Louise created a beautiful home and loved entertaining family and friends. She enjoyed preparing memorable meals and was always eager to try something new.
Louise enjoyed exercising her analytical mind by playing games, such as Bridge and Scrabble. She would often beat people with advanced degrees of education. (Playing Risk with Lenny probably contributed to the demise of their marriage.)
Louise treasured her remarkable group of longtime friends, affectionately known as "The Bettys." Their friendships began when they were young women in their twenties and continued for more than five decades.
Louise is survived by her husband, David Pontius; her son, RC Koerner (nee Messick) and his wife, Rita; her daughter, Mary Mengason and her fiancé, Eddy Godfrey; her sisters, Joyce Wanner and Marie Hoffmann; her five grandchildren, and The Bettys. She was preceded in death by her siblings Richard, Audrey, and Louis James Wanner, JR.
A visitation will be held on October 17, 2026, at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
The family is deeply grateful for the love, support, and kindness shown to Louise throughout her life and during this time of remembrance.