Lucilla CarlAnn Cornwell, affectionately known to her friends and family as CarlAnn, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2025, in Salisbury, MD, Born on June 18, 1957 in Boston, MA, CarlAnn's zest for life and her unwavering spirit touched the hearts of all who knew her. CarlAnn was the beloved wife of Steven Cornwell Sr., with whom she shared a beautiful and enduring love story. Together, they built a life full of joy, laughter, and countless cherished memories. A devoted mother to her sons, Steven Jr. and Michael Cornwell CarlAnn instilled in them the values of love, education, and the importance of family. Her wisdom and guidance were the cornerstones of their upbringing.
