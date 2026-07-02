Margaret Ann Bull Brown was born on February 28, 1933, to Marguerite and William Bull.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1951 and went on to earn her nursing degree from the Union Memorial School of Nursing in 1954, beginning a remarkable 43-year career devoted to caring for others.
Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Daniel F. Brown, her brothers and sisters in law, Jim and Peg Brown along with Dick and Jen Brown; and her niece, Gayle Collins.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Timothy F. Brown, and her daughter, Meg Marcarelli, and husband, Jay. She also leaves behind four grandsons, Patrick (Marissa) and Holden Brown, and Jayson (Yuwei) and Justin (Molly) Marcarelli. Her six great-grandchildren—Liberty, Ruth, Joan, Mia, Addie, and Lucy—affectionately knew her as "Mimi."
She is also survived by her nephew, Larry Brown, his wife, Dawn, and their sons, Hunter and Ethan; her nephew, Tom Brown, his wife, Dee, and their son, Phillip; and her niece, Trish Esh.
Margaret retired from the Wicomico County Health Department in 1995 after a fulfilling nursing career that spanned more than four decades and touched countless lives.
She was a faithful member of Bethesda United Methodist Church, where she served on the Altar Guild. She was also a longtime member and past president of the Town and Country Garden Club, reflecting her love of both her church and her community.
Margaret had been a resident of John B. Parsons Assisted Living in Salisbury where she received the highest quality of care and support. The staff had become her second family.
A service celebrating Margaret's life will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 406 Division Street, Salisbury, MD, at 1:00 PM on July 7, 2026. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM, one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held for the family at Parsons Cemetery.