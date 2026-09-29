Margaret Ann Hortie, 72, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2026, succumbing to a years-long battle with metastatic breast cancer. In lieu of a memorial service, Margaret wished to have a Celebration of her life while still living! Peg's Peace Out Party on July 14, 2026 was fun, yet bittersweet as she celebrated with many of her old friends and family members one last time.
Margaret, affectionately known as Peggy, was born in Washington, Indiana, to Robert E. and Dorothy A. (Bowling) Hortie. Peggy graduated from Regina High School in Hyattsville, Maryland in 1971 and over time settled into work as a custom drapery seamstress within the family business. She and her mother were co-owners of DA and MA Hortie Draperies. She moved to Salisbury in 2002 to be near her parents and to continue working with her mother.
Peg came out as a lesbian in 1978. As an open member of the gay community, Peg was a quiet influence on her family and friends. She attended political and musical events in support of women's rights throughout her life. Melissa Etheridge was her absolute favorite activist/musician. Recently Peg became an online advocate, supporting campaigns for equal rights for all, among other causes.
Peggy was an avid sports enthusiast, playing and coaching basketball, and enjoying flag football with her friends. She was a Washington Redskins fanatic, attending many games with family and friends throughout the 80's and 90's. Year-round she enjoyed watching American football, basketball, tennis, baseball, Olympics of any kind, but her recent MOST favorite were women's sports. Serena Williams and CoCo Gauff were her favorite tennis players, watching every one of their matches that she could. In the WNBA, her favorite players were Elena Delle Donne, Breanna Stewart, Shakira Austin, A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Alyssa Thomas.
Peg cherished animals and she had many dogs as pets over the years: Snuffy, Scooter, Shannon, CeCe, Jack, Daisy, & Willow. She cared for several local stray cats, feeding them, catching them and taking them to be spayed/neutered. She loved being outside in nature, especially near the ocean. She swam in the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Gulf of Mexico, ceasing only when she was no longer strong enough for the currents.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Robert E. and Dorothy A. Hortie, her brother, William H. Hortie, and her brother-in-law Dennis R. Platt, and her nephew Randal S. NeSmith. Peggy is survived by her siblings: Shirley Hortie Platt and Nancy Hortie (Jerry) Meyers, both of Salisbury; Laurie A. Hortie of Greenbelt, MD; Robert E. (Nancy D.) Hortie of Salinas, Ecuador; Ronald F. (Phyllis B.) Hortie of Box Elder, SD; Elizabeth H. Hortie (Kimball Barnes) of DC, and many nieces and nephews.
Peggy is sadly missed by her family and loved ones, as well as her beloved dog, Willow. Her memory will always remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Donations in her honor may be sent to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citations Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804 https://wicomicohumane.org/.