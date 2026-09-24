Maria Isabel Mercado, 90, of Berlin, Maryland, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2026. Born July 9, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Maria immigrated to Maryland with her family in 1967, made Severna Park her longtime home, and became a U.S. citizen in 1972-a deeply emotional and proud milestone. She often reflected, "God made this country for us. They call it the American Dream... we did it!"
Maria will be remembered above all as a stunning, effortlessly elegant woman who possessed a rare and radiant grace. She had an extraordinary love for beauty in all its forms, always seeking it out in the world around her and, most importantly, identifying and mirroring that beauty back to every person she met. She had a unique gift for making people feel seen, cherished, and deeply special. That is truly how friends and family will remember her-by the profound warmth and goodness she left in their hearts.
A brilliant lifelong learner, Maria earned four degrees from Anne Arundel Community College and possessed a deep love of languages, speaking five fluently. Additionally, she was exceptionally active in the arts, boating, tennis, golf, and travel. She was a former educator and, alongside her husband, the co-owner of Mercado Jewelers.
Out of a desire to "give back the goodness that America" had granted her and George, Maria dedicated herself to community service. She honorably served in Lion's Club Baltimore and as President of the Severn Town Club (2002) and the Severna Park Republican Women's Club (2008). Throughout her life, she treasured her family, her lifelong friendships, and the community she called home.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, George F. Mercado; her loving daughter, Marisa Mercado Dolbey (husband Charles H. Dolbey); and her cherished granddaughter, Gabrielle Christina Dolbey. She was preceded in death by her mother, Teresa Arufe de Costa; her father, Manuel Costa; and her beloved grandson, Charles "Chase" H. Dolbey Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Glen Riddle Clubhouse.