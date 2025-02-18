Maria Magdalena Bothazi

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6
PM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and
5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico
Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 511 for road information.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt.
For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up
to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late
Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
