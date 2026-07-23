Marie P. Spires, a beloved sister and dedicated member of her community, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2026, at the age of 85. Born on October 10, 1940, Marie lived a life filled with purpose, empathy, and commitment to helping others.
A Phillipsburg High School graduate, Marie ventured to Washington, D.C. at the age of 19, where she began her working life. Over the years, she made significant contributions in the field, working for esteemed organizations such as the FBI and Litton Industries, and concluding her dedicated service in prestigious law firms like Arnold and Porter and Jones Day. She also briefly served at Marriott.
As a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Marie was known for her kind-hearted nature and generosity. She was passionate about traveling, shopping, and enjoying leisurely lunch outings. Throughout her life, she dedicated herself to giving back to her community, supporting causes such as The Joseph House and the SPCA.
Marie is survived by her loving brother Bruce Parry (Betty) and sister Peggy Hockman, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Elizabeth Parry and siblings, James Parry, Robert Parry, William Parry, Betty Nost, Audrey Wagner, and Brenda Parry.
The family invites you to join them for a memorial service on Monday, July 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, where all who knew and loved Marie will have the opportunity to celebrate her life and the legacy of kindness she leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wicomico County Humane Society or your local SPCA, in honor of Marie's lifelong dedication to helping those in need.
Marie Spires will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her warmth, compassion, and the positive impact she made on the lives of those around her.