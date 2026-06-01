It is with a heavy heart that we share that our mother, Marilyn Wagner Morrison, 88, of Salisbury, Maryland, formerly of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully on Friday May 22, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn was born October 5, 1937, in Bloomsburg, PA, the daughter of Pierce and Lois Wagner. She was a proud graduate of Bloomsburg High School, Class of 1955, and in 1957 married the love of her life, John Morrison. Together, they shared 69 beautiful years of marriage until his passing on November 25, 2025.
She lived a life centered around family, faith, and caring for others. While she held many roles throughout her career, from Magee Carpet Company to the Bloomsburg School District, Geisinger Medical Center, and Milco Silk Mills, one of her most meaningful chapters came later in life. After moving to Salisbury, she spent 12 years at Atria Assisted Living as an Activity Director, where she brought joy, laughter, and companionship to so many. It was simply who she was... always caring for others.
But more than anything, she was Mom!
She poured her heart into raising her four boys; Barry, Jon, Tim, and Chris, rarely missing a game, an event, or a moment that mattered. Her life was her family, and she loved us deeply and unconditionally.
Her faith was a guiding force throughout her life. She was a devoted follower of Christ and a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bloomsburg, and later Bethany Lutheran Church and Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury.
If you knew Marilyn in Salisbury, there's a good chance you saw her at Dayton's, her favorite breakfast spot. She was there so often it felt like a second home, and she truly cherished the friendships, conversations, and sense of community she found there.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, John William Morrison; her brother, Ronald Wagner; and her beloved grandson, Derek Morrison.
Marilyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Sally Morrison, and her four sons and their families: Dr. Barry and Lori Morrison of Laurel, DE; Jonathan and Beverly Morrison of Selbyville, DE; Dr. Timothy and Michelle Morrison of Salisbury, MD; and Dr. Christian and Emily Morrison of Townsend, DE.
She is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Lindsay Vasilas, Mariah Clock, Ross Lugasi, Sally Lugasi, Dylan Morrison, Kyle Morrison, Alexandra Morrison, Kenneth Morrison, Isabella Morrison, Kaden Morrison, Ellie Morrison, and Kerrigan Morrison and two great-grandchildren, Lawson and Wren Lugasi.
Mom will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her quiet strength, her warm smile, and the way she made everyone feel welcomed and cared for.
We will miss her more than words can express... but we are so grateful for the life she lived, the love she gave, and the example she set for all of us.
We Love you, Mom!
The family will honor her life privately.