Mark Baker, 42, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at his home. Born on February 6, 1984, in Baltimore, MD, Mark was the son of Kathleen Denise Leslie (John) and the late Michael Stuart Baker. Mark's early years were marked by dreams and aspirations, but he faced challenges that often left him feeling broken. Despite this, he endeavored to find his way and build a life filled with hope. He will be remembered fondly for the laughter he shared and the joy he brought to others.
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