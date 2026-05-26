Mary Belle White of Salisbury, MD, died on May 22, 2026, at Lakeside Assisted Living. She was 100 years old. Born July 21, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Sallie Laws Wilson and Robert F. Wilson.
She was a member of Wicomico Presbyterian Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of BPOE 817, and The Town and Country Garden Club.
She is survived by three stepchildren: Nanette Ruhe of Manassas, VA; Richard White of Edgewater, FL; and Steve White and his wife, Joanne, of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Sara Laws Hutchison, Brett Hutchison, William Howard, Robert Howard, Jack Crawford, Benjamin Howard, Karen Ruhe, Steve Ruhe, Taylor White, and Collin White; and four great-grandchildren: Reagan Bussinger, Ryan Bussinger, Brayden Herring, and Kylie Herring.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Clifton G. White; her daughter, Teresa Howard Hutchison; her son, Philip Laws Howard, and his wife, Catherine; and her stepson, Roy White.
The family would like to thank Glenda Garrison for the special care she has given to Mary Belle over the past two years, as well as the staff of Coastal Hospice and Lakeside Assisted Living.
A Graveside Service will be held at Parsons Cemetery, 712 N. Division Street, Salisbury, MD, at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in memory of Mary Belle White to the Salisbury Zoological Park, P.O. Box 2979, 755 South Park Drive, Salisbury, MD 21802.