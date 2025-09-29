Mary Frances Lewis, 84, of Pocomoke City passed away Sunday, September 21, 2025 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born in Salisbury, MD; Mary was the daughter of the late Norwood and Amelia Fisher. Mary was a wonderful homemaker to her husband and six children. She loved to cook and there are many precious memories of meals spent together enjoying the feasts that she would prepare. She also loved her vegetable garden, and would spend countless hours during the summer both maintaining and harvesting and particularly enjoyed shelling the bushels of butterbeans and snapping the green beans that she would pick.
To read the full obituary, click here.