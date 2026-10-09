Mary Frances McNeilis

Mary Frances McNelis (née Phillips, formerly Sadler), 91, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Strasburg, Virginia, in 1935, Mary was the daughter of the late Carroll Dwayne and Loretto E. Smith. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1953, she earned her Registered Nurse credential from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Devoted to caring for others, she began her nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore City and later served with the Carroll County Health Department.
In 1959, Mary and her first husband, William T Sadler, settled in Reisterstown, Maryland, where they raised their four children. They later moved to Hampstead, Maryland, in 1975, residing there until 1984.
Mary and her husband relocated to Ocean Pines, Maryland, in 1984, where they established the Sunset Marine Store. Their beloved cocker spaniel, Buffy, quickly became a cherished presence at the store, welcoming regulars and visitors alike.
Family was always central to Mary's life. Though naturally fearful of the water, she learned to swim as an adult so she could join her husband and children on weekend boating trips-a testament to her devotion and courage for those she loved.
Mary found great joy in life's simple pleasures, including reading, golfing, traveling, and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Passionate about music, she sang for many years with the Pine Tones in Ocean Pines. A lifelong learner, Mary was eager to keep her mind active through books, word games, and new pursuits. Demonstrating that it is never too late to learn, she comfortably embraced technology by taking a computer class in her 60s.
Following the loss of her first husband in 1996, Mary cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren while embarking on remarkable journeys. Her most memorable travels included a trip to Ireland with her sister, Loretta; an adventure to South Africa with her son Tom and his wife, Lisa; and a trip to Latvia with her daughter Susan in 1996 to bring home her granddaughter, Alison-a journey that held a profound place in her heart.
Mary entered a wonderful new chapter in 2005 when she married William McNelis. Throughout nearly two decades together, they lived life to the fullest-traveling, nurturing strong friendships, and forming a close bond with his children and their families. Over time, their families merged seamlessly, and Mary held each of them dear to her heart.
A devout Catholic, Mary drew lifelong strength from her faith. She had a warm, welcoming nature and a delightful sense of humor that instantly put people at ease. Her open heart ensured that anyone who entered her life felt like family.
She was a proud grandmother to 21 and great-grandmother to ten. Her joyful spirit shone through her final days as she stayed connected with them-chatting, visiting, FaceTiming, laughing, and even playing Yahtzee, creating cherished memories to the end.
Mary is preceded in death by parents Carroll D. Phillips and Loretto E. (Smith) Phillips; brother Silas C. "Si" Phillips; brother Robert A. Phillips; sister Loretta A. Lurz; sister Carol Jo Browning and sister Rita J. Delawter
Mary is survived by her four children: Susan Paige, William Sadler Jr. (wife, Debinique), James Sadler and Thomas Sadler (wife, Lisa,) She is also survived by Robert Paige, along with many nieces and nephews, and a broad network of caregivers, community members, friends, and neighbors who enriched her life.
Her 91 years were filled with faith, family, laughter, learning, love, and adventure. She cared deeply, loved generously, and embraced life fully. Her family will always remember her humor, strength, faith, and unconditional love.
Mary's legacy lives on through the generations she leaves behind and the cherished memories of all who loved her.
Following her cremation, a Catholic Mass will be celebrated on November 14th at 11:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea-Holy Savior Church located at 1705 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City MD 21842, featuring a remembrance table to honor her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to Ocean Pines Fire Department at www.opvfd.com or Maryland Nurse Honor Guard at www.mdnursehonorguard.org