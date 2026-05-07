On Sunday, May 3, 2026, longtime Salisbury, MD resident, formerly of Baltimore, MD, Mary Helen Gentile quietly passed away at the age 87. She is preceded in death by beloved husband, Louis Joseph Gentile Sr., her sister, Susan Fedak and her brother, Stephen Joseph Crosby.
Mary Helen was the loving mother of four, son, Michael Douglas Gentile, son, Louis Gentile Jr., daughter, Linda Marie Polense (spouse, John Polesne and son, Cullen Polesne) and son, Joseph Gentile (spouse, Gitte Gentile); cherished grandmother of Nicholas Gentile (spouse, Becca Gentile); and great grandmother of Freya Gentile.
Mary Helen held a lifelong passion for American politics and art. This was evident from her studies of the nation's early leaders like George Washington. Her interest spanned decades. On March 1st, 1982, this enthusiasm was acknowledged in a heartfelt, personal letter from President Ronald Reagan appreciating a morale boost. By supporting the late Senator Paul Sarbanes, she was able to reach across the political spectrum of Washington, DC. As a poetic artist, Mary Helen's creativity led her to receive an associate of arts degree, which happened much later in life at Wor-Wic Community College. She also spent many hours doing volunteer work at The Salisbury Zoo.
It was always a pleasure receiving Mary Helen's warm greeting with a wonderful smile saying, "It's a beautiful day." She loved to share that kind of enthusiasm. Everyone she knew was inspired by her strength and spirit. At Mary Helen's request, there will be no services.