It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary Kathryn Trudeau, aged 58, on March 6, 2026. Born on February 4, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Barbara Posniewski.
Mary Kay will be remembered as a beloved mother, wife, and friend. Her caring nature and generous spirit touched the lives of many, and her radiant smile will be truly missed. She found joy in family cookouts, sharing sunny days by the pool, and cheering on her youngest child at baseball games. Mary Kay's legacy of kindness and her unwavering support for those she loved will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
