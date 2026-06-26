It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mary L. Dunn, devoted homemaker and beloved mother, who departed this life on June 21, 2026, at the age of 93. Mary was born on May 6, 1933, to the late William and Ruth Littleton in Maryland, where she spent her early years and eventually established her home in Hebron, MD.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Carroll Dunn and Donald Dunn, who cherished her unwavering love and guidance throughout their lives. Her dedication to her family and role as a homemaker exemplified her commitment to nurturing a warm and loving environment for those, she loved.
Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband Robert Dunn in 2001
Mary L. Dunn will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, strength, and the indelible mark she left on the lives of all who knew her. Her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association Eastern Shore honoring Mary's memory and the values she held dear.
Rest in peace, Mary. Your legacy of love will live on.