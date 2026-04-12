Maxine Elizabeth Duggan, 87, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully with her family at Hospice by the Lake on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Maxine was born in Baltimore, MD on November 6th, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Kenneth A. Boring and Maxine N. Boring. She grew up in the small town of Relay, MD and was a graduate of Catonsville High School in the class of 1956. Her father worked for the B&O Railroad and they traveled frequently on the train to the beaches in North Carolina for Summers with family. She loved the water from a young age and was a lifelong beach lover. After graduating high school, Maxine attended modeling school and participated in fashion shows in many department stores in downtown Baltimore and also worked at Baltimore Federal downtown.
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