Michael Douglas Heath

Michael D. Heath, 76, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Born in Salisbury on March 16, 1949, Michael was the son of the late Clarence Lee Heath and Mary Peacock Heath. Michael was known as a hardworking, dedicated, and loyal man with a wonderful sense of humor and a loving heart. He could never sit still-work was second nature to him, driven by his desire to provide for his family and give them everything they needed and wanted. While he enjoyed hunting and fishing, his family was always his greatest priority. Michael also loved to dance and was especially known for his skill on the dance floor, particularly the Jitterbug.
