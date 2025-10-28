Michael Garrett Rathbone, Sr.

Michael (Mike) Rathbone, Sr. passed away peacefully to his lord & savior in Heaven on October 22, 2025. Mike was born in Maryland on January 17, 1971, to his parents, Ronald Rathbone and Naomi Rathbone (Pastorfield). Mike received an Associate degree with high honors. He retired after 30 years of working in construction and retail. Mike will be remembered for his gentle spirit, enduring strength, family gatherings, on-line games, love for cats, and the quiet grace with which he lived. His presence will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege to know him.
