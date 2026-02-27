Michael J. Tomlin, Sr.

Michael James Tomlin, Sr., 75, passed away peacefully at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center on February 23, 2026. He was born February 2, 1951, to the late William Tomlin and Ida Jenkins. Mike received formal education in Wicomico County then enlisted in the US Army Reserve and was honorably discharged. Then he took his love of driving to driving for various companies throughout the years. He retired from the City of Salisbury when his health no longer allowed him to work.
